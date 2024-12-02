Joint EOD advanced skills training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Bialcakwe, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility, uses a drill to open a suitcase containing a suspected mock explosive during an EOD training at an undisclosed location, Jan. 11, 2024. Incorporating simulated hostages into training scenarios enables EOD technicians to develop and hone the expertise needed to navigate situations where lives are at immediate risk. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)