Joint EOD advanced skills training exercise

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Cook, an explosive ordnance disposal team sergeant assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility, creates an initial entry point in a suspicious package during a joint EOD advanced-skills training, at an undisclosed location, Jan. 11, 2024. Training scenarios with mock hostages enables EOD technicians to adapt to changing circumstances, helping them develop the flexibility to respond effectively to unpredictable events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)