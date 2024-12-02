Joint EOD advanced skills training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers, Airmen and British Army personnel assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility participate in advanced-skills EOD training at an undisclosed location, Jan. 11, 2024. Training with mock hostage scenarios allows EOD technicians to apply and refine their advanced skills, ensuring they can safely and efficiently handle explosive threats in complex environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)