U.S. Airmen build tents during tactical airfield exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility construct tents during a tactical airfield exercise at an undisclosed location on March 14, 2024. The Airmen demonstrated the importance of the Multi-Capable Airmen concept by showcasing diverse skills beyond their specialties, fostering resilience, and enhancing mission readiness in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)