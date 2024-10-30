Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force medical personnel assigned to the 35th Medical Group simulate taking an x-ray of a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. These training exercises focus on preparation to ensure that when emergencies strike, the 35th Fighter Wing’s medical teams can perform without hesitation, supporting the Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)