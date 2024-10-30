Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force medical personnel assigned to the 35th Medical Group chart injuries of a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Regular emergency medical drills are essential to ensure that the 35th Fighter Wing is always ready to respond, increasing mission success and enabling Indo-Pacific Air Forces to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

