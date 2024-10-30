Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force medical personnel assigned to the 35th Medical Group chart injuries of a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Regular emergency medical drills are essential to ensure that the 35th Fighter Wing is always ready to respond, increasing mission success and enabling Indo-Pacific Air Forces to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)