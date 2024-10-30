Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 35th Medical Group simulate emergency medical response procedures at the Urgent Care Services tunnel during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. A robust emergency medical response capability is key to maintaining mission readiness at the 35th Fighter Wing, ensuring the Indo-Pacific region remains free and open amid emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 02:53
    Photo ID: 8729970
    VIRIN: 241024-F-KM882-1155
    Resolution: 5143x3422
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing

