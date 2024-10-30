Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 35th Medical Group simulate emergency medical response procedures at the Urgent Care Services tunnel during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. A robust emergency medical response capability is key to maintaining mission readiness at the 35th Fighter Wing, ensuring the Indo-Pacific region remains free and open amid emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)