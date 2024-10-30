U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy Medics from the 35th Medical Group simulate medical care procedures to casualty actors during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The ability to deliver rapid medical care ensures Misawa airmen can continue their duties, reinforcing Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ readiness to deter adversaries and maintain regional stability around the clock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8729965
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-KM882-1086
|Resolution:
|5253x3495
|Size:
|7.88 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Sunrise 24-6 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.