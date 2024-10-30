Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy Medics from the 35th Medical Group simulate medical care procedures to casualty actors during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The ability to deliver rapid medical care ensures Misawa airmen can continue their duties, reinforcing Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ readiness to deter adversaries and maintain regional stability around the clock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)