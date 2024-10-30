Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6 [Image 3 of 13]

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy Medics from the 35th Medical Group simulate medical care procedures to casualty actors during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The ability to deliver rapid medical care ensures Misawa airmen can continue their duties, reinforcing Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ readiness to deter adversaries and maintain regional stability around the clock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 02:53
    Photo ID: 8729965
    VIRIN: 241023-F-KM882-1086
    Resolution: 5253x3495
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing

