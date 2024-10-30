Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6 [Image 2 of 13]

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nestor Ryan Casin and Senior Airman Oscar Marin-Martinez, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels journeymen, consult with the onsite medic team during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Prompt emergency medical care ensures personnel can return to duty quickly, helping the 35th Fighter Wing uphold Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ mission of maintaining regional security and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 02:53
    Photo ID: 8729964
    VIRIN: 241023-F-KM882-1071
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing

