U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nestor Ryan Casin and Senior Airman Oscar Marin-Martinez, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels journeymen, consult with the onsite medic team during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Prompt emergency medical care ensures personnel can return to duty quickly, helping the 35th Fighter Wing uphold Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ mission of maintaining regional security and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8729964
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-KM882-1071
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
