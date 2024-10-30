Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nestor Ryan Casin and Senior Airman Oscar Marin-Martinez, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels journeymen, consult with the onsite medic team during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Prompt emergency medical care ensures personnel can return to duty quickly, helping the 35th Fighter Wing uphold Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ mission of maintaining regional security and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)