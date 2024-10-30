Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 35th Medical Group simulate emergency medical response procedures at the Urgent Care Services tunnel during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Coordinated emergency medical care helps mitigate injuries and enables the 35th Fighter Wing to continue supporting Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ role in regional deterrence and ensuring maritime security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)