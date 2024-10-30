Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6 [Image 12 of 13]

    Beverly Sunrise 24-6

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force medical personnel assigned to the 35th Medical Group simulate taking an x-ray of a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Timely and efficient emergency medical responses ensure that the 35th Fighter Wing is always ready to respond to crises, contributing to the Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ mission of deterring threats and protecting the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

