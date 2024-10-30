A U.S. Navy Medic training with the 35th Medical Group simulate medical care procedures to a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Timely and efficient emergency medical responses ensure that the 35th Fighter Wing is always ready to respond to crises, contributing to the Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ mission of deterring threats and protecting the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8729966
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-KM882-1112
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Sunrise 24-6 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.