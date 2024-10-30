Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Medic training with the 35th Medical Group simulate medical care procedures to a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Timely and efficient emergency medical responses ensure that the 35th Fighter Wing is always ready to respond to crises, contributing to the Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ mission of deterring threats and protecting the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)