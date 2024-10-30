A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 35th Medical Group overlooks the Urgent Care Services tunnel during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The ability to provide rapid medical care ensures Misawa’s airmen can quickly return to their duties, reinforcing Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ objective of readiness and deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|10.24.2024
Date Posted: 11.01.2024
|8729968
|241024-F-KM882-1141
|5461x3633
|7.66 MB
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
