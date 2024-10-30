Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 35th Medical Group overlooks the Urgent Care Services tunnel during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. The ability to provide rapid medical care ensures Misawa’s airmen can quickly return to their duties, reinforcing Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ objective of readiness and deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)