U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy Medics from the 35th Medical Group simulate medical care procedures to casualty actors during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Coordinated emergency medical care helps mitigate injuries and enables the 35th Fighter Wing to continue supporting Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ role in regional deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8729969
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-KM882-1128
|Resolution:
|5619x3739
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Sunrise 24-6 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS