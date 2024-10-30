A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Medical Group, describes the Injuries of a casualty actor to a Wing Inspection Team (WIT) member during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. By preparing through emergency medical response exercises, the 35th Fighter Wing ensures that personnel are ready to act swiftly, preventing mission failure and supporting Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ regional objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8729972
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-KM882-1191
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Sunrise 24-6 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.