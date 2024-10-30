Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Medical Group, describes the Injuries of a casualty actor to a Wing Inspection Team (WIT) member during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. By preparing through emergency medical response exercises, the 35th Fighter Wing ensures that personnel are ready to act swiftly, preventing mission failure and supporting Indo-Pacific Air Forces’ regional objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)