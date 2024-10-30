U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nestor Ryan Casin and Senior Airman Oscar Marin-Martinez, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels journeymen, review the Airman’s Manual while conducting a post attack reconnaissance sweep during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. Timely and thorough PAR sweeps are critical for identifying damage, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing can recover and continue supporting the mission of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|10.23.2024
|11.01.2024 02:53
|8729963
|241023-F-KM882-1003
|5354x3562
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
