7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

The Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles perform an aerial maneuver during the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 26, 2024. Seventh Air Force provided an F-16 Fighting Falcon and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft for static displays, and participated in daily combat search and rescue demonstrations with two A-10 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8723192
|VIRIN:
|241026-F-QH302-1090
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
