    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

    GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman 

    7th Air Force

    Capts. Haeley Deeney and Chris Hildago, 25th Fighter Squadron pilots, watch as two 25th FS A-10 Thunderbolt II provide air support during a combat search and rescue demonstration at the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2024. Seventh Air Force supported the airshow with two static aircraft displays and participated in the daily CSAR demo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)

    combat search and rescue
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    51st Fighter Wing
    Seventh Air Force
    Sacheon Airshow

