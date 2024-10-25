Capts. Haeley Deeney and Chris Hildago, 25th Fighter Squadron pilots, watch as two 25th FS A-10 Thunderbolt II provide air support during a combat search and rescue demonstration at the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2024. Seventh Air Force supported the airshow with two static aircraft displays and participated in the daily CSAR demo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8723183
|VIRIN:
|241025-F-QH302-1185
|Resolution:
|5822x3874
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Rachelle Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.