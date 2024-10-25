Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024 [Image 13 of 14]

    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

    GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman 

    7th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Brad Welsh and 1st Lt. Ben Evans, 80th Fighter Squadron pilots, take photos with airshow-goers during the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2024. Seventh Air Force provided an F-16 Fighting Falcon and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft for static displays, and participated in daily combat search and rescue demonstrations with two A-10 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 06:03
    Photo ID: 8723191
    VIRIN: 241027-F-QH302-1195
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Rachelle Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Seventh Air Force
    Sacheon Airshow

