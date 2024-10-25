7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft provide cover during a combat search and rescue demonstration at the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The Sacheon Airshow is a biennial event and the U.S. provides support to demonstrate continued commitment to the ROK-U.S. Alliance, signalling flexibility, readiness, resolve and continued support toward deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)