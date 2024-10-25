Two 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft provide cover during a combat search and rescue demonstration at the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The Sacheon Airshow is a biennial event and the U.S. provides support to demonstrate continued commitment to the ROK-U.S. Alliance, signalling flexibility, readiness, resolve and continued support toward deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8723180
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-QH302-1479
|Resolution:
|4093x2723
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Rachelle Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.