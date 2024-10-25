7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, shakes hands with Airmen during a visit to the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing provided two A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft to participate in a daily combat search and rescue demonstration, as well as another A-10 static display aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)