    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024 [Image 3 of 14]

    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

    GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman 

    7th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, shakes hands with Airmen during a visit to the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing provided two A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft to participate in a daily combat search and rescue demonstration, as well as another A-10 static display aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 06:03
    Photo ID: 8723181
    VIRIN: 241024-F-QH302-1439
    Resolution: 4797x3192
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Rachelle Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    Seventh Air Force
    Sacheon Airshow

