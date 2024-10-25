7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

Onlookers watch as the Republic of Korea Black Eagles fly past a 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2024. The biennial event, hosted by the ROK Air Force, provides an opportunity for the South Korean public to regularly see U.S. Air Force assets through U.S. participation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)
