    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024 [Image 11 of 14]

    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

    GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman 

    7th Air Force

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II participates in a combat search and rescue demonstration during the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2024. Seventh Air Force provided an F-16 Fighting Falcon and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft for static displays, and participated in daily combat search and rescue demonstrations with two A-10 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 06:03
    Photo ID: 8723189
    VIRIN: 241027-F-QH302-1247
    Resolution: 2723x4093
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
    This work, 7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Rachelle Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    combat search and rescue
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    51st Fighter Wing
    Seventh Air Force
    Sacheon Airshow

