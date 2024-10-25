7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles create a heart during their aerial demonstration at the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2024. Seventh Air Force provided an F-16 Fighting Falcon and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft for static displays, and participated in daily combat search and rescue demonstrations with two A-10 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)