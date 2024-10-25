7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Antonio Caraballo, Staff Sgt. Andres Cano, and Tech. Sgt. Shawn Harris, 51st Security Forces Squadron members, take photos with children during the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 25, 2024. The 51st SFS provided round the clock security for Seventh Air Force aircraft participating in the ROKAF-hosted show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)