7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

Senior Airman Jolina Reagan, 51st Security Forces Squadron member, watches as the Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles perform an aerial maneuver during the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2024. The 51st SFS provided round the clock security for Seventh Air Force aircraft participating in the ROKAF-hosted show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)