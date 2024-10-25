Senior Airman Jolina Reagan, 51st Security Forces Squadron member, watches as the Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles perform an aerial maneuver during the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2024. The 51st SFS provided round the clock security for Seventh Air Force aircraft participating in the ROKAF-hosted show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8723187
|VIRIN:
|241027-F-QH302-1042
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Rachelle Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.