7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Haeley Deeney, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, watches as two 25th FS A-10 Thunderbolt II provide air support during a combat search and rescue demonstration at the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. Ground pilots work with range control and other safety officials to deconflict airspace so A-10s can execute low passes or ordnance releases safely without endangering personnel on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8723182
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-QH302-1499
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
