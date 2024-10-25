Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024 [Image 4 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

    GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman 

    7th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Haeley Deeney, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, watches as two 25th FS A-10 Thunderbolt II provide air support during a combat search and rescue demonstration at the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. Ground pilots work with range control and other safety officials to deconflict airspace so A-10s can execute low passes or ordnance releases safely without endangering personnel on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 06:03
    Photo ID: 8723182
    VIRIN: 241024-F-QH302-1499
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Rachelle Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024
    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combat search and rescue
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    51st Fighter Wing
    Seventh Air Force
    Sacheon Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download