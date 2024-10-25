Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

    GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman 

    7th Air Force

    Republic of Korea Black Eagles fly past the tail of a 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The airshow is a biennial event hosted by the ROK Air Force, co-chaired by the Korea Aerospace Industries and Sacheon City. The Black Eagles are ROKAF’s aerobatic display team who fly eight black, white and golden-colored KAI T-50B aircraft. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 04:56
    8th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Seventh Air Force
    Sacheon Airshow
    Republic of Korea Black Eagles

