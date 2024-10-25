7 AF showcases airpower at Sacheon Airshow 2024

Republic of Korea Black Eagles fly past the tail of a 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Sacheon Airshow 2024 in Gyeongnam, Republic of Korea, Oct. 24, 2024. The airshow is a biennial event hosted by the ROK Air Force, co-chaired by the Korea Aerospace Industries and Sacheon City. The Black Eagles are ROKAF’s aerobatic display team who fly eight black, white and golden-colored KAI T-50B aircraft. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rachelle Coleman)
|10.24.2024
|10.29.2024 04:56
|8723161
|241024-F-QH302-1299
|6048x4024
|7.55 MB
|GYEONGNAM, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
|3
|0
