U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a Heritage Flight with a P-51 Mustang during the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2024. The Heritage Flight Foundation acquired and restored older aircraft to be flown with current Air Force aircraft at air shows around the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 19:21
|Photo ID:
|8539496
|VIRIN:
|240217-F-NC910-1414
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|722.96 KB
|Location:
|BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.