    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 19 of 19]

    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

    BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a simulated air-to-ground attack during the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2024. It took a team of highly skilled individuals to keep the A-10 flying and make Johson’s demonstrations possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 19:21
    Photo ID: 8539505
    VIRIN: 240217-F-NC910-1148
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 551.93 KB
    Location: BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    Air show
    a10demoteam
    Buckeye Air Fair

