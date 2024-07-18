Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 12 of 19]

    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

    BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2024. The demonstrations Johnson performed at air shows showcased the maneuverability that enabled the A-10 to perform its close air support mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
