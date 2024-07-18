A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies over the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2024. The demonstrations Johnson performed at air shows showcased the maneuverability that enabled the A-10 to perform its close air support mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

