U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a maneuver over the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2024. The demonstrations Johnson performed at air shows showcased the maneuverability that enabled the A-10 to perform its close air support mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 19:21
|Photo ID:
|8539487
|VIRIN:
|240216-F-NC910-1412
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|550.19 KB
|Location:
|BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.