U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a maneuver over the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2024. The demonstrations Johnson performed at air shows showcased the maneuverability that enabled the A-10 to perform its close air support mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 19:21 Photo ID: 8539487 VIRIN: 240216-F-NC910-1412 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 550.19 KB Location: BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.