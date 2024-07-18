A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

U.S. Airmen assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team perform postflight inspections at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2024. The team was preparing the jets to fly demonstrations during the Buckeye Air Fair over the following days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
