Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 2 of 19]

    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team perform postflight inspections at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2024. The team was preparing the jets to fly demonstrations during the Buckeye Air Fair over the following days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 19:21
    Photo ID: 8539484
    VIRIN: 240215-F-NC910-1079
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 879.13 KB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    Air show
    a10demoteam
    Buckeye Air Fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download