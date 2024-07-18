U.S. Air Force Maj. Hunter “Baconator” Hayes, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety observer, right, and Master Sgt. Bryen Sandoval, A-10 Demo Team superintendent, speak with air show attendees during the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2024. The team had a booth at each show where attendees could meet and speak with them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 19:21 Photo ID: 8539492 VIRIN: 240217-F-NC910-1006 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.52 MB Location: BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.