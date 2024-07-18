U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ben Everse, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, visits with air show attendees during the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2024. The team interacted with fans at every show in support of their mission to recruit, retain and inspire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 19:21
|Photo ID:
|8539493
|VIRIN:
|240217-F-NC910-1037
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.