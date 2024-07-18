A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a high-G turn during the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2024. A-10s were effective, survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that could be used against all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.19.2024 Location: BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, US