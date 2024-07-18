U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a high-G turn during the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2024. A-10s were effective, survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that could be used against all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 19:21
|Photo ID:
|8539494
|VIRIN:
|240217-F-NC910-1199
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|272.25 KB
|Location:
|BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.