A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

U.S. Air Force Major Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a break maneuver with a P-51 Mustang during the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2024. The break was the de facto finale of the Heritage Flight demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

