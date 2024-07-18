A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Hunter “Baconator” Hayes, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety observer, left, and Staff Sgt. Torey Decuir, A-10 Demo Team crew chief, converse at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2024. Safety observers accompanied the team to every air show to provide the pilot with real-time safety information including the locations of potential hazards in the show box during performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 19:21
|Photo ID:
|8539503
|VIRIN:
|240218-F-NC910-1201
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
