A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, fist bumps Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems technician, during the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2024. Johnson regularly acknowledged her team’s hard work after flying A-10 demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

