U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies during the practice day of the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2024. Johnson flew a practice demonstration before each air show to familiarize herself with the air space and show line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 19:21
|Photo ID:
|8539490
|VIRIN:
|240216-F-NC910-1607
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|955.82 KB
|Location:
|BUCKEYE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.