A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies during the practice day of the Buckeye Air Fair in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2024. Johnson flew a practice demonstration before each air show to familiarize herself with the air space and show line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

