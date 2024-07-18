Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 7 of 19]

    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, speaks with Eric Osborne, Buckeye, Arizona mayor, at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2024. Osborne was a fan of the A-10 Demo Team and met them at the airport upon their arrival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 19:21
    Photo ID: 8539489
    VIRIN: 240215-F-NC910-1136
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024
    A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    Air show
    a10demoteam
    Buckeye Air Fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download