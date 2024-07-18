A-10 Demo - Buckeye Air Fair 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, speaks with Eric Osborne, Buckeye, Arizona mayor, at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2024. Osborne was a fan of the A-10 Demo Team and met them at the airport upon their arrival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
