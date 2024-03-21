Members from the 86th Airlift Wing high-five Fly Like a Girl attendees as they depart Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. Over 900 Department of Defense Education Activity students attended the Fly Like A Girl event to pay tribute to the great accomplishments of women in the military and aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 12:04 Photo ID: 8301211 VIRIN: 240320-F-EX065-1748 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.6 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.