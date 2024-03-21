Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrea Medranda, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, takes incentive flight members up to the flight deck for an in-flight tour of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. This was Ramstein AB’s third and largest Fly Like a Girl event, which consisted of 39 orientation flight participants to pay tribute to women in the military, in aviation and their great accomplishments. Additionally, there was a career field hosting over 900 Department of Defense Education Activity students to inspire them to consider careers in the military, science, technology, engineering and math. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

