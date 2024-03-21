U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, delivers a closing ceremony speech during the third annual Fly Like a Girl event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. The event paid tribute to the great accomplishments of women across the Air Force, and also aimed to inspire students to consider careers in the military, science, technology, engineering and math. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 12:04 Photo ID: 8301209 VIRIN: 240320-F-EX065-1711 Resolution: 5816x3870 Size: 1.37 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.