U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrea Medranda, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, waits for engines to start on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. This was Ramstein AB’s largest Fly Like A Girl event with 39 orientation flight participants and over 900 Department of Defense Education Activity students who participated in a career fair to inspire students to consider careers in the military, science, technology, engineering and math. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 14 of 14]