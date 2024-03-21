Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members

Four C-130J Super Hercules aircrafts from the 86th Airlift Wing are parked on the flightline in preparation for the Fly Like A Girl event at Ramstein Air Base, March 20, 2024. This was Ramstein AB’s third annual and largest Fly Like a Girl event, which included over 900 Department of Defense Education Activity students, 39 orientation flight participants, approximately 120 jumpers and four C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

