Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 1 of 14]

    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Four C-130J Super Hercules aircrafts from the 86th Airlift Wing are parked on the flightline in preparation for the Fly Like A Girl event at Ramstein Air Base, March 20, 2024. This was Ramstein AB’s third annual and largest Fly Like a Girl event, which included over 900 Department of Defense Education Activity students, 39 orientation flight participants, approximately 120 jumpers and four C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 12:04
    Photo ID: 8301187
    VIRIN: 240320-F-EX065-1100
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 500.1 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members
    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members
    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members
    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members
    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members
    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members
    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members
    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members
    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members
    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members
    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members
    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members
    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members
    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women’s History Month
    37th AS
    Team Ramstein
    Fly Like a Girl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT