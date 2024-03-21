Four C-130J Super Hercules aircrafts from the 86th Airlift Wing are parked on the flightline in preparation for the Fly Like A Girl event at Ramstein Air Base, March 20, 2024. This was Ramstein AB’s third annual and largest Fly Like a Girl event, which included over 900 Department of Defense Education Activity students, 39 orientation flight participants, approximately 120 jumpers and four C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 12:04
|Photo ID:
|8301187
|VIRIN:
|240320-F-EX065-1100
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|500.1 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
