Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members

A U.S. Army Soldier jumps out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. This aerial jump was part of the Fly Like a Girl event that included a career fair and all-female C-130J flight, celebrating the great accomplishments of women in aviation and the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

