    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 12 of 14]

    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Soldier jumps out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. This aerial jump was part of the Fly Like a Girl event that included a career fair and all-female C-130J flight, celebrating the great accomplishments of women in aviation and the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 12:04
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Women’s History Month
    37th AS
    Team Ramstein
    Fly Like a Girl

