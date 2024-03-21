Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members

A U.S. Army Soldier jumps out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. This aerial jump was part of the Fly Like a Girl event that included a career fair and all-female C-130J flight, celebrating the great accomplishments of women in aviation and the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 12:04
|Photo ID:
|8301208
|VIRIN:
|240320-F-EX065-1601
|Resolution:
|3863x5806
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
