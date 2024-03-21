U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrea Medranda, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, rigs an aerial jumper’s cable in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. Ramstein AB hosted a Fly Like a Girl event, which included a C-130J flight with all female aviators, aircrew and jumpers, paying tribute to the great accomplishments of women in the military and aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 12:04 Photo ID: 8301190 VIRIN: 240320-F-EX065-1077 Resolution: 3642x5420 Size: 2.75 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.