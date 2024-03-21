U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Rigollet, 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, operates a C-130J departing Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. Ramstein AB hosted a Fly Like a Girl event, which included a C-130J flight with all female aviators, aircrew and jumpers, paying tribute to the great accomplishments of women in the military and aviation, as well as a career fair with 15 other units, paying tribute to the great accomplishments of women in the military and aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 12:04
|Photo ID:
|8301196
|VIRIN:
|240320-F-EX065-1268
|Resolution:
|3495x5210
|Size:
|475.19 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT