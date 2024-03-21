Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrea Medranda, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Airman 1st Class Tessa Townsend, 37th AS loadmaster, wave goodbye at C-130J Super Hercules aircraft pilots during a Fly Like A Girl event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. Ramstein AB hosted a Fly Like a Girl event with 15 units providing demonstrations, displays and a formation of four C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for students to showcase different career fields in the U.S. Air Force, and celebrate women in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

