    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 8 of 14]

    Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrea Medranda, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Airman 1st Class Tessa Townsend, 37th AS loadmaster, wave goodbye at C-130J Super Hercules aircraft pilots during a Fly Like A Girl event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 20, 2024. Ramstein AB hosted a Fly Like a Girl event with 15 units providing demonstrations, displays and a formation of four C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for students to showcase different career fields in the U.S. Air Force, and celebrate women in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 12:04
    Photo ID: 8301201
    VIRIN: 240320-F-EX065-1310
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 773.42 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Fly Like a Girl: Ramstein AB inspires next generation of service members [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women’s History Month
    37th AS
    Team Ramstein
    Fly Like a Girl

